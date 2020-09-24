The Cape May warbler winters in the West Indies and breeds in the boreal forests of the northern border states, from Minnesota east to Maine, and north into southern Canada, from Quebec west to Alberta, and into the southern edge of the Northwest Territories.

These warblers are highly dependent on the spruce budworms as a source of food, a good year for the budworms means a great year for the warblers.

Those banner years for spruce budworms coincide with more fall sightings in places where the Cape May warblers are less often seen.

Although the Cape May warblers favor the spruce budworms that are plentiful in their summer nesting areas, they also take advantage of other sources of nourishment, such as the nectar from flowering plants and the juices from ripe fruits.

Similar to hummingbirds, flowering nectar-rich plants are an important source in their winter habitats as well as during the fall migration.

These warblers have a specialized tongue that is semi-tubular that allows them to lap up nectar with ease. They also can use their sharp, pointed bill to puncture the skins of fruits to get to those sweet sugary juices.

The little warbler gets its name from Cape May, a county in New Jersey, where the species was first collected, not far from the coast in a maple swamp where George Ord, a zoologist, was on a collecting trip with the celebrated ornithologist Alexander Wilson in 1812.

The Cape May warbler may have actually been collected at an earlier date — in the Caribbean in 1751 — and named the spotted yellow fly-catcher. But that’s another story as it seems the name Cape May has stuck.

After discovering the species in Cape May, the next recorded sighting of the bird at that location would not happen for another 100 years.