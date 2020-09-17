A quick movement with a flash of color reveals a small silhouetted figure in the low branches just inside the thicket.

The sudden motion that has caught my eye is a dark colored bird with bright orange markings that became apparent as the little bird moved to a branch in a spot of filtered September light.

A male American redstart with his stunning jet black plumage — that is enhanced with bright yellow-orange feathers and white underparts — moves quickly from branch to branch searching for insects.

Soon, two more redstarts appear in the trees nearby, but these tiny warblers have a different color pattern than the black male.

The new arrivals are either females or first year male birds.

The little travelers are gray overall with yellow markings, and although different than the adult male redstart, the flittering little fliers are as captivating as any warbler in the forest.

These southbound migrating warblers are on their way to the shrubby forested areas and shade-grown coffee plantations, where they will spend the winter in the equatorial latitudes of Central America and western South America.

Just like when the redstarts arrive to the spring nesting grounds, the first thing they do when they arrive at the wintering grounds is to establish territories.

The little birds become very aggressive and determined to win when it comes to the best shady hunting spots.

This type of territorial aggression is sometimes seen at stopovers along the southbound migration route, when the aggressor quickly descends on the intruder chasing it away from its temporary hunting area.

The American redstart is referred to by some as the Christmas bird because they are in those areas of the tropics around Christmas time.

They also have a less dignified name given by locals as the latrine bird because they are attracted to the flies that are numerous in those undesirable locations, such as outhouses and dumps. I say what happens in the tropics stays in the tropics.

The American redstarts we see in the woodlands of Northern Illinois during the nesting season and during the migrations are always a treat to watch, as they fan their tails, spooking insects and catching them on the wing.

We will continue to see migrating redstarts for a while longer but soon, they will be gone for the winter.