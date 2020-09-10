The great migration

An exciting forecast for a big push of migratory birds moving south went out last week, as favorable weather conditions — supported by historic data — lined up for this spectacular seasonal event that would start about three hours after sunset, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Hundreds of thousands of birds moved over Illinois in a massive migration during the night of Thursday, Sept. 3, and continuing through Saturday.

Although this is a very large mass movement of many birds all at once, the migration will continue through autumn as late migrants continue to head south to a warmer climate.

A small wooded area south of Kankakee that has been the summer home for indigo buntings, Song sparrows, cardinals, robins, common yellowthroat and brown thrashers suddenly sees an uptick in activity as many small migrants resting and recharging their fat reserves arrive.

High in the trees bright flashes of color catch the eye as male and female American redstarts that are searching every leaf and branch for small insects move at a fast pace from branch to branch.

The little, quick-moving, colorful redstarts have many miles to go in their journey to their winter homes in southern Mexico, Central America and northern South America.

Another small bird that is a long-distance migrant and winters in Central America and northern South America is the Tennessee warbler.

Three or four of these drab-colored little warblers were hunting a little closer to the ground where they were checking the late summer plants for prey.

With a thorough precision, and from every angle, they were plucking tiny insects off the stems and leaves in a patch of 5-foot tall waterhemp in an opening at the edge of the thicket.

Blue-gray gnatcatchers and black-and-white warblers could be seen in numbers in the distant trees searching for prey.

A Canada warbler, that has a distinct bright-white eye-ring, on its way to South America, shows up for a moment in a bush at the edge of the woods before disappearing into the thick undergrowth.

On the way to its wintering grounds in the tropics, a magnolia warbler searches for insects alongside the Tennessee warblers on the bushes and plants low to the ground.

This is a great time to watch for a variety of species of migratory birds in the parks, along the waterways and at backyard feeders, but they will only be here a short time, as they continue south for the winter.