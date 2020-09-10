Skywatch: Sept. 10, 2020

September has always seemed to me a time of transition.

There is (even with the current COVID complications) the transition from the freedom of summer to the rhythms of the school year.

There’s also the beginning of the transition from the heat of August to the first hints of autumn.

The trees feel the transition as well, beginning to shed their leaves.

Scientists believe the signal for this is not decreasing temperatures but rather the steady and unvarying decline in hours of sunlight each day.

The skies participate in these transitions as well.

As the Earth takes its annual turn about the sun, the sun shifts its apparent position in our sky.

As the sun appears to move, it brings with it the obscuring halo of daylight to the constellations it visits, meaning different constellations are hidden and revealed in the night sky as the year progresses.

September is a great time to catch the midway point between the familiar stars of both summer and winter.

The month is a bridge of sorts between the stars that have been with us all summer and the winter constellations preparing to take their place again in the evening sky.

To see what I mean, find a clear spot in the evening after the sunset glow has faded from the sky (happening earlier now that our days are getting shorter), and note the summer triangle still high overhead, its brilliant apexes marked by Deneb, Vega and Altair.

By September’s end, these stars will have drifted down to the west, soon lost in the sunset glow.

But dawn is coming later and later. From now until Daylight Saving Time pushes us back an hour, an early riser can easily catch stars in the morning before sunrise. Here, in the morning skies, the familiar winter stars are making their reappearance: Orion and the Winter Circle.

If you’re fond of observing targets in these constellations like the Orion Nebula or the Pleiades star cluster, but don’t appreciate observing in the chill of mid-winter, the days of September are an ideal time to catch them in late summer — if you can rise before dawn to greet them.

This is also a month of transition for the evening planets.

Mars is up for most of the night throughout September, rising in early evening as Saturn and Jupiter settle toward the western horizon.

Saturn and Jupiter continue moving toward their own Great Conjunction in December.

At the start of the month, both bright planets (easily visible in the south at sunset) are separated by a little less than 10 degrees (about the width of your fist held at arm’s length) and inching westward each day against the background stars.

Westward motion for the planets is their occasional backward or retrograde motion, and this backward motion ends for both Saturn and Jupiter this month.

On Sept. 12, Jupiter begins drifting back eastward, toward Saturn, and Saturn resumes its own eastward motion at the end of the month on the 28th.

Because Saturn’s nightly motion is so much slower than Jupiter though, over the next couple months Jupiter will close the gap between them until their incredible close encounter in December — the closest the two planets have appeared in 400 years.

Until then, even in the midst of all the transitions, changes and complications taking place in the world, the night sky continues its steady rhythms.

Be sure to take some time in this changing season to pause and look up.