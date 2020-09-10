Eastern hornet fly blends in nicely

Goldenrod flowers are in bloom on the landscape, and they area a magnet for a wide diversity of insects.

Within the Harlod LaGesse Prairie at Perry Farm you can find a lot of goldenrod near the trails.

That’s where I was recently with camera in hand.

One insect I saw there is a mimic of another. The eastern hornet fly (spilomyia longicornis) is indeed a harmless fly, but it is so well camouflaged that even a couple feet away, I wasn’t completely sure if I was photographing a yellow jacket or not.

It was foraging on a goldenrod flower with other flies and wasps species blending in nicely during the mid-day.

Thanks to the 2019 book “Field Guide to the Flower Flies of Northeastern North America,” I was able to identify it from a series of photos that I took.

Believe it or not there are several other hornet mimicking flies that one could also encounter.

The pigment in the eyes of the eastern hornet fly is what causes me to stare in awe.

I highly recommend spending some time scouting out some goldenrod flowers in the coming weeks.

Goldenrods are a sign of fall weather on the prairie but also a very important late season nectar source for many insects.

While you are out, be sure to keep an eye out for monarchs starting to congregate in groups.

It won’t be long until clusters of them are roosting together as they begin their migration to Mexico.