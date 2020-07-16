Semipalmated plover

A little over a month ago, a flock of eight very small shorebirds stopped at a flooded field south of Kankakee for about three days to rebuild their fat reserves and rest.

The little plovers were on their northerly migration to their summer nesting grounds on the rocky and sandy terrain and gravel bars along rivers, and around small lakes and ponds in the higher latitudes.

The plovers nest on the shoreline around Hudson Bay and east to Newfoundland and west above the Arctic Circle as far as the Aleutian Islands.

The little flock of plovers are known as semipalmated plovers, and they are somewhat similar in color to the common, but larger killdeer, a relative of the little plover.

The killdeer is a bird we see quite often along rural roads here in Northern Illinois and familiar to most.

The killdeer has two black breast bands and the semipalmated plovers have only one.

The larger, noisy killdeers always announce themselves, trying to lure you away from the nests, as you drive along the rural roads.

When the low profile, dark colored semipalmated plovers are in the area during migration, they can easily go unnoticed as they quietly hunt for insects and worms along the edges of the muddy undrained wet areas in the agricultural fields.

Locating the plover requires more than a quick glance, they can instantly go out of view as they quickly navigate across the rutty ground of a farm field, where they can easily be missed.

The semi-webbed toes of the plover, which surely must help on mudflats, is where the bird gets its name. There is webbing from the middle toe to the outside toe but none from the middle toe to the inside toe.

After the breeding season, which runs from early May to late August, the little plovers will once again head south, where they will spend the winter months on the southeastern and southwestern coast of North America and the coasts of Central and South America.