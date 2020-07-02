Last week, I talked about the value of getting out early in the morning to photograph resting insects. This week, I didn’t have that luxury, but, instead, took a walk on my lunch break during the heat of the day.

A lot of creatures are nonstop active, which makes them hard to photograph and the harsh overhead sunlight isn’t your friend. However, for me, it was my only free time slot, so I just grabbed the camera and rolled with it.

I got lucky for two reasons. One of the buildings at my job cast just a long enough shadow over a small prairie corner which eliminated the harsh light problem. The second was that I spotted a blue dasher dragonfly within the shaded area.

If you spend any time looking at dragonflies or damselflies, you will find that many (not all) have favorite perches they come back to time and time again. It just so happened that a dead plant stalk in the shaded area was this dasher’s resting spot. I set up my camera nearby and waited until it landed. I got within a foot of it for this picture.

It was an exciting few moments. Had I not been in position of that perch before it landed, I doubt I would have been able to sneak up on it from afar without spooking it.

The blue dasher is a common small dragonfly which can be identified by looking for a white face, a black tip on the end of its abdomen and those colorful black and yellow stripes on the thorax.

In my picture, you may also notice the amber patch on the hind wing which both males and females have.

This one is a male, and I can tell that (after some research) because it has a sky-blue abdomen with no stripes. Females would have yellow stripes continuing down the abdomen.

I hope to put up my moth sheet over the holiday weekend somewhere. The hot and humid weather will be ideal for good diversity, and July is peak moth season.