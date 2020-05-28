Tanagers and flycatchers

As we near the end of May, we are about two thirds of the way through another spring season. Newly arriving migratory birds continue to be seen in our area of Northeastern Illinois, as summer draws near.

The great-crested flycatcher is a recent arrival. It is a large colorful bird that has a bright yellow belly and an impressive crest on top of its head; that feathery crest promptly raises straight up when the bird is excited.

These beautiful flycatchers can be found hunting along wooded areas and near grasslands and along the rural roadways of Illinois.

Sightings of this common bird are now being recorded in Northern Illinois. One was just recently found in Iroquois County hunting the edge of a small woods perched near some tall grass.

The great-crested flycatcher stands out among the smaller and more drab flycatchers, like the eastern phoebe and eastern wood-pewee that have the same hunting behavior and can be found hunting the same territory.

The great-crested flycatcher winters from southern Mexico south into South America.

Another recent arrival that looks quite dignified covered in black and charcoal-gray feathers, white throat, chest and belly with white-tipped tail feathers is the eastern kingbird.

Like other flycatchers, the kingbird prefers perches near open grassy areas with a good view of flying insects, where the fast-flying, quick-turning kingbird will quickly catch the prey on the wing.

The kingbird spends the winter in the western Amazon basin of South America and nests in almost all of the United States, except for the deep southwest. It also nests in most of southern Canada from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Exciting flashy red male tanagers, both summer tanagers and scarlet tanagers, have recently arrived.

The female scarlet tanagers do not have those bright red feathers, but are covered in olive-yellow plumage with dark wings.

The summer tanager females are mostly yellow and do not have dark wings.

The summer tanagers are a long-distance migrant that winters in southern Mexico, Central America and northwestern South America.

The beautifully striking scarlet tanager spends the winter months in the foothills of the Andes in South America.

This year seems to be a banner year for scarlet tanager sightings, as there are a large number of people reporting and photographing scarlet tanagers at their backyard feeders for the first time.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are establishing territories near good food sources, and a variety of colorful warblers continue to excite birdwatchers, as many will be nesting here. Others will continue North.