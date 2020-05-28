Over Memorial Day weekend I put out my moth sheet three days in a row. Warm and humid days set the table for a lot of potential insect diversity.

I have had a lot of build up energy needing to do more of my regular nature activities given our new normal …. so I could not resist going all out when the weather conditions lined up for me.

The best diversity of insects wont peak until July, but I am getting lots of different beetle species and new moths that are showing up each time I set up. The most interesting moth to fly in over my 3-day survey was the black-rimmed prominent — pheosiarimosa (pictured here).

The caterpillar of this species feeds on poplar, aspen and willow. This was the first time I have been able to document this species in the Kankakee area. It is not a rare species as observations of it have been recorded coast to coast, but it does seem to avoid the southeast.

The color and pattern make this moth striking to me. After editing my photos and staring at its creamy brown colors for an hour, I had to make a cup of coffee. I hope to see this species again at other sites.

Have you seen this Moth or others emerging recently? Robin Jackson posted nice photos in the Kankakee County Wildlife Facebook group of a freshly hatched polyphemus moth on May 24. Luna moths should also be joining the party soon.

Keep your eyes peeled on your porch lights in the morning.