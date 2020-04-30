Before the rain this week I took the opportunity to transplant some bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis). My neighbor Rose has a bunch of it growing on a hillside overlooking the Kankakee River and generously offered to let me thin out a few.

I jumped at the chance to gather some for my yard as it is a native spring wildflower that blooms early. I have been trying to bulk up my early native flowering plants to better support spring pollinators. Bloodroot is special to me as it is a poster child for the term “spring ephemeral.”

The plant flowers in April but each flower only blooms for a couple days if the conditions are right. All the bloodroot on my neighbor’s hillside was past blooming at this point. I will have something fun to look forward to a year from now.

In my picture you can see the rhizome tuber at the bottom of the stem. Bloodroot gets its name from the reddish juice that would gush out if I cracked it open. The liquid is fairly toxic which means most animals won’t eat the plant, but Native Americans did use the plant to make red dye.

Lastly, bloodroot has a neat relationship with ants. Bloodroot seeds have a fatty but sweet coat on them, and ants will come and collect the seeds and take them back to their nests to each the seed coat. The seeds themselves are intact to germinate later after being moved to a new location. This method of seed dispersal is called myrmecochory, and several local spring wildflowers have similar ant relationships.