We still have the universe at our fingertips

What’s the role of an astronomer during a global pandemic? Right now, the answer is staying home along with everyone else to not become a link in a chain of spreading infection.

But it also means looking for ways to teach about the universe and connect people with the night sky using virtual tools. So, this month, I thought I’d begin what might become a theme over the next few columns: Highlighting astronomy resources that can be used from home by explorers of all ages.

As a scientist, it’s been amazing and inspiring to see the scientific community coming together to address the challenge of COVID-19. Researchers around the world, most of whom have had their lives severely disrupted, are coordinating knowledge, expertise and resources toward understanding this virus and developing a treatment.

In light of this mobilization, we have a part to play as well: Remain informed. There is a lot of conflicting information out there, and part of this isn’t the fault of the media, but simply that we’re learning new things about this virus every day.

The best resource I’ve found for staying up to date on the scientific and medical developments is following the excellent science journalism of Nature, which posts daily updates at Nature.com. They even have a podcast dedicated to the science of the coronavirus called Coronapod, which you can subscribe to wherever you get your podcasts.

Part of overcoming anxiety is cutting through the commentary and getting at the facts, and good science journalism is the way to do this.

Stay home. Take the shelter-in-place order seriously, as much as you are able. All experts agree that the best way to buy the time researchers need for developing a treatment and the medical community needs to prepare for a surge in patients is for all of us to remain social distanced and slow the spread.

Even if you’re not concerned about the impact of the virus on your own health, staying home is the best way to protect the vulnerable and our medical professionals.

Support those who need it. This is a time for us as a society to step up and support our most vulnerable populations, even at a distance. If you’re still getting a paycheck, you might consider donations to local charities like Fortitude Community Outreach, which will bear the burden of caring for many likely to be affected by the virus, and international aid organizations like World Vision, which already is equipped for disaster relief and aid and is now mobilizing on a huge scale.

If you can’t do that, call up an elderly neighbor and see whether you can save them from exposure by getting their groceries.

And, finally, keep exploring — which brings me to what I promised at the start of this column: some resources to do this from home. Of course, on any clear night, you can still go outside and enjoy the sky with your family, but the resources below can aid your skywatching while planetariums are closed around the country and astronomy clubs are on hiatus.

Stellarium. (Freeat Stellarium.org or as a purchased app.) This is my go-to program when people ask about “star-finding” software or apps. Stellarium is an incredibly easy-to-use but powerful planetarium on your computer. Want to see what the sky is going to look like tonight or identify that bright star in the evening sky? Stellarium lets you set your location and time and then watch the sky move backward or forward. You can even zoom in for simulated telescopic views.

WorldWideTelescope (Freeat worldwidetelescope.org.) Once you’ve explored the night sky with Stellarium, the next step is going deeper with the WorldWide Telescope. WorldWide Telescope is a program that stitches together images from telescopes all over the world (and in orbit) into one huge virtual telescope.

Zoom in on any portion of the sky and you can pull up views, layers, and information on the objects you find. You can also view the sky in different wavelengths of light, to see how things look to an infrared or radio telescope.

There are dozens of virtual tours to explore, too. The program is downloadable for Windows devices, but anyone can usethe free web application.

Digital Universe (Freedownload at amnh.org/research/hayden-planetarium/digital-universe.) Stellarium and WorldWide Telescope let you explore the sky. But what about leaving the Earth’s surface and moving out into the universe? Digital Universe is the closest you can come to “flying the universe” without visiting the planetarium.

The free download is a program that plots the locations of stars,pulsars, galaxies and other objects in three dimensions and lets you navigate through them. The learning curve is a bit steeper than for the other two programs, but from our corner of the Milky Way to surveys of thousands of galaxies, Digital Universe provides a 3D map of the universe on your computer.

In some respects, as a society we’re uniquely prepared for this crisis. From our homes, we still have the universe at our fingertips. Take this time of isolation to explore it — and let me know what you find.

The planetarium is currently closed for the remainder of the semester, but I’m still available for your questions and comments on the planetarium’s Faceboo kpage: facebook.com/stricklerplanetarium.

Be well.