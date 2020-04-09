This past week while out on a hike I found a new moth drinking some syrup off a tree. The herald or scoliopteryxlibatrix is a moth that is traditionally found in the fall, but adults do over winter and will come out on warm nights in the spring.

This moth is interesting to me because it is one of the few that I encounter that can be found on several continents. Sightings for this moth occur all over the United States but also most of the Northern Hemisphere.

According to bugguide.com the host plants for this species are popular and willow trees. The scalloped wings and bright orange patches set it apart from most other species this time of year.

The extended stay-at-home order is a great time to start mothing in your own yard. A light bulb of most any kind lit up against a white sheet is all you need to start observing.

Target nights that are overcast and have temperatures near or above 60 degrees after dark. You will be surprised how many species are flying by your house without you knowing.