Spring blooms are here

Last week, I was getting stir crazy and headed southeast to find a rare spring flower that was in full bloom.

I have written about snow trilliums before,but their magnificence does not fade with extra words put to them.

There are no populations in the immediate Kankakee region that I’m aware of, but we sit in the middle of a few locations.

I usually drive south toward Danville, but this year, I went across the state border into Indiana along a roadside preserve I had heard about.

Almost everywhere I’ve seen snow trilliums the habitat is on the north slopes of steep ravines. These small statured plants pack a large flower that can bloom with snow still in the forecast mid- to late-March, giving the flower its name.

The white flowers pepper the hillsides with very little other colors apparent against the brown lea flitter backdrop.

A trip to see these flowers is one I try to make annually.

Locally, I alsohave been keeping an eye on the Perry Farm trail for spring wildflowers, and with warm weather above 60 this weekend, things are happening. By the end of this week, you will be able to find blooming spring beauties, lots of blooming cut-leaved toothworts (some already with blooms) and scattered Dutchman’s breeches.

Your best bet is to focus on the areas along the trail going north of the Indian Caves area.

You will come across a spot where invasive brush honeysuckle had been cleared a couple years ago. It was cleared there for a reason as that is the best spring wildflower spot in the park.

If you see anything blooming on your hikes, please, send me an email.