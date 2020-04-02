Beautiful robin

There is nothing that alerts us to a change of the seasons more than those early morning songs of the American robin. The robin has a strong, rich whistle that begins to invade our dreams not long before the glow of first light.

This medium sized, orange-breasted, dark-headed bird with a bright yellow bill is probably one of the most familiar and common birds we see. The robin likely draws attention more often than other species as it runs, stops and probes the grassy spring and summer lawns here in the Midwest, searching for earthworms large and small.

Although there are robins in our area of Northeastern Illinois year round, they are more often seen in their winter flocks in our rural areas where there is plenty of food like wild fruits and berries along with thick cover that can protect them from harsh cold weather and dangerous predators. Even though many robins remain in our natural areas throughout the cold months, some do migrate.

The springtime brings a behavioral change to the wintering birds, as the large winter flocks break-up into small flocks dispersing from their winter habitat.

The birds become more territorial, and we begin to see those robins in our city parks and on our grassy lawns as worms become a warm weather food source and nesting sites are the focus.

Soon, there will be nesting robins everywhere, the female will be sitting on her perfectly constructed nest made of sticks, grass and mud keeping her three to five sky blue colored eggs warm for about 14 days.

Robins are good at putting their nests in some of the most inconvenient places, like above exterior doors, below eaves, on gutters and electrical services and, sometimes, in trees.

The American robin may have up to three broods in one season, and the female and the young join the males in the roosts after the last brood is fledged and the nesting season ends.

As cold weather once again approaches and the ground freezes and the worms are gone, the American robin will rejoin the winter flocks where fruits and berries will become an important food source for the coming months.