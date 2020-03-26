Nature doesn’t stop

The last week has been a very strange one for all of us. I have been trying to stay grounded in nature by getting out a few times to hike and exercise. A couple things I know for sure will not change during this crisis — spring wildflowers will continue to pop up like normal and migrating birds will continue to pass through our area. How we observe and enjoy these things will have to change, as several natural areas are not accessible right now.

I’m viewing this as an opportunity to visit new or less-frequently visited parks and preserves in our region.

Before going somewhere new, I met up with Bronson Ratcliff at Perry Farm for a well-spaced hike. We saw a lot of birds while we were out, including a couple yellow-bellied sapsuckers that we tracked in the canopy as they drilled away. We also came across a large grouping of fox sparrows in a brush area on the prairie edge.

A few other birders also were on the trail, including Jed Hertz, who we crossed paths with as he was watching a pair of mute swans glide by on the Kankakee River.

Besides seeing birds, I wanted to check on the spring wildflower progression along the trail north of the Indian Caves. It was a cold morning, but flower buds were well developed on spring beauties and several cut-leaved toothworts. With the rain and extended temps in the 50s, I fully expect a few of each to bloom this week. … I’ll be bcak to check.

On a personal note, this week I started a new job. For the past seven years, I have been working for The Wetlands Initiative as project manager at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. This Monday was my first day as site manager at Kankakee Sands in Indiana.

Certainly, a very strange time to start a new job but it is indeed a dream job for me, and I’ll take it however it comes. With the stay at home orders in Illinois and Indiana now, I cannot truly start working at full capacity aside from some online orientation.

So, with hiking still on the table, I went to Kankakee Sands for a walk at Conrad Station Oak Savanna loop trail, which my watch said was about 1.3 miles. I then traveled south near the main visitor’s center, where more than 70 bison are in the pasture to the south.

I was able to see a grouping of 10 bison along the north fence line and a few others deeper in. While standing there, pairs of Wilson’s snipe were constantly flying over with musical aerial flight displays. A great immersive experience.

Once the dust settles globally, please, look me up at Kankakee Sands.