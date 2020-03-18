Off the Trail: Trying to stay connected with nature

A lot has changed in the last week, and a lot will change in the coming week. Every morning, I have to wake up and remind myself of the new realities that we face.

With that being said, I am still trying to stay connected to nature where I can. In this unprecedented time, Illinois State Parks were completely shut down, and I harbor no judgment for that as there is no playbook for this type of situation and many of the parks have significant congestion and safety issues without proper staffing.

Considering that and assuming rules don’t change in the next 48 hours, we still have plenty of great options for getting outdoors. Here are some of my recommendations:

Locally, the trails at Perry Farm still are open. This will be the best place for spring wildflower viewing and the widest variety for bird watching.

Limestone Park trails also are open. Decent bird watching but also great for getting a jog in on the mile loop trail if other parks are congested.

All Kankakee forest preserves still are open. My personal favorite is the Aroma Land and Water Reserve off Heiland Road. Gar Creek also would be a solid option for birds and trail access.

Regionally, the Will County Forest Preserves trails still are open, and there are several great hiking areas off Illinois Route 113 going toward Braidwood.

The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie has more than 30 miles of trails and roads that you can explore. I saw several small clusters of people out on the Iron Bridge trailhead this week viewing the bison.

Aside from the bison access, there are five other trailheads with trails that are available. Being such a large site, it would be hard to get bunched up with too many people. However, do not try and go to the visitor’s center.

Kankakee Sands in Indiana is closed at the main building, but you can hike the entire site. You can view the bison or access several other areas with parking and trails.

I have left out many other sites that also would be a worth a visit. As this drags on and I can get out, I hope to visit many of these areas and keep in tune with spring as it progresses.

Two quick tips from my point of view. 1) I plan on avoiding playground equipment with my toddler, as they are likely not getting sanitized and could be congested with people now that school is canceled. 2) I would avoid all port-a-johns at any park. I think that is good practice in general but especially during a virus pandemic. Your call though.