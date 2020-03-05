The buffalo man

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> Precisely speaking, at Kankakee Sands, we have bison grazing our prairies. Also known as American buffalo, the bison are not to be confused with the water buffalo from Asia or cape buffalo from Africa. John Hardwick said that to be called “the bison man” would be a mighty awesome compliment, too.

On a chilly March morning, John Hardwick pulls into the bison viewing area at Kankakee Sands. With his thermos of hot coffee handy, he’s ready to begin his day.

Hardwick volunteers as a bison ranger at Kankakee Sands. He’s been doing this for four years, and in that time, he has inspired hundreds of visitors with information about Kankakee Sands and the bison herd.

Although he can tell you loads of facts and figures about our bison, Hardwick has found that nothing quite captures a person’s attention like a good story. He tells a lot of stories, and when he talks, people lean in and listen hard.

Hardwick admits to stumbling into conservation back in 1997 when he was the general manager of a municipal water and sewer utility in Valparaiso, Ind. He had been asked to put together a wellhead protection plan to protect the city’s drinking water wells from contamination.

His plan was so successful that it won a state award for groundwater protection. Through this project, Hardwick became intrigued with the power of nature to protect, preserve and enrich our lives.

Therefore, in his role as a bison ranger, Hardwick talks not only about what has been done at Kankakee Sands to protect the native plants and animals of the area; but how we all need to help protect and preserve nature for the benefit of nature and for the benefit of ourselves, too.

Hardwick has chatted with visitors who have come in small groups, in large groups, alone, with their families, on bus tours, on motorcycles, on bicycles and just to swing by to use the port-o-potty.

One of Hardwick’s favorite memories is from a picturesque blue-sky day last year. He was wearing a cowboy hat, having a full beard and using a wooden cane with a bison carved on the top. A little sports car pulled into the bison viewing area and stopped within several feet of him.

The two women in the car stared at Hardwick for a good long while. Then, with big smiles on their faces, they jumped out of the car and excitedly asked to take a picture with “the buffalo man.” He thought that is one of the best compliments ever.

So, this March, swing on by Kankakee Sands to meet the buffalo man, to share stories, and to make new memories.

Anyone interested in becoming a bison ranger, just let us know by contacting me at anyberg@tnc.org. We’d love to work together with you to inspire more people with the power and beauty of nature. Thank you.