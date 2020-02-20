Off the Trail: Spring reading list

Below is a list of books on nature to check out this spring-summer:

“Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard” By Douglas W. Tallamy

Doug’s new book builds upon his previously well-read book “Bringing Nature Home.” This new book empowers people to utilize their own yards as a haven for nature.

He covers plants, birds and the importance of promoting insect populations. If you are always tinkering with your landscape or are in a garden club, this should be mandatory reading. If you are going to have flowers, why not also create layers of benefit to the creatures that utilize it and thus helping the world?

“The Bug Girl” By Sophia Spencer

I just shipped this newly-published book to my niece in Texas. The author, Sophia, is an 11-year-old girl who was bullied for her interest in bugs. She has persisted in her interest and spirit.

This true story is great for young girls interested in science. Wonderful illustrations talking about her journey with peppered in information about bugs and the social issues of bullying. My niece loves it, but don’t limit yourself … buy it for those boys in your life who like bugs, too.

“Wake Up, Woods” By Michael Homoya

Also, a children’s book, “Wake Up, Woods” is a perfect primer for kids and adults to learn about the spring in the forest. Beautifully illustrated, but accurate, which is just as important.

Homoya has written wildflower field guides in Indiana, and that gives this book extra legitimacy in my eyes. I am always looking for new avenues to interject nature into my son, William’s, learning sphere.

This book is perfect for him. We can learn about flowers and colors, and then, in a month or so, we can go out to the Kankakee River State Park and find the same flowers and habitats. We might even have to have a field trip to read this book on a log surrounded by blooms.

I can dream.