Celebrate leap year at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

Daily Journal staff report

WILIMINGTON — The USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie recently announced a special public education program, Leap Year.

As you might know, there is one extra day in February this year, and Trevor Edmonson, Midewin project manager with The Wetlands Initiative, will tell us about the frogs of Midewin from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 29. Which frogs are at Midewin, and how are they helping to restore the land that was once the Joliet Area Army Arsenal?

Edmonson’s presentation on the frogs of Midewin will be geared toward ages 8 to adult, and there will be educational activities for all ages. There will be a spin-and-win with quiz questions about frogs, as well as other fun activities for younger children.

Acre by acre, each restored wetland at Midewin provides more natural habitat for frogs. One example of how wetlands are being restored at Midewin is the removal of clay drainage tiles that were once used for farm irrigation.

When the tiles are removed, the land is allowed to return to its natural wetland state.

In 2019 alone, more than two miles of clay drainage tiles were removed. Many more miles of drainage tiles had been removed previously, and more will be removed in the future.

There is a wide variety of frogs and toads at Midewin, including American toads, bullfrogs, chorus frogs, cricket frogs, gray tree frogs, green frogs and northern leopard frogs. The presence of these species has been confirmed by volunteer frog monitors at Midewin.

Currently, 15 volunteers monitor 16 wetland sites. By listening for distinctive mating calls, frog monitors track the number of different frogs they hear in 10-minute increments. The Midewin frog monitoring program is part of a larger survey effort in the Chicagoland area.

More information about the citizen scientist program is available on the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum website: naturemuseum.org/nature-and-science-in-action/citizen-science/calling-frog-survey#involved.

The Midewin Leap Year program will be held at the Midewin Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Route 53 Wilmington. Save a seat by calling 815-423-6370 or email SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov to register.