Outdoors Glance: Feb. 6, 2020

Spring wild turkey applications due

Permit applications for the third lottery for the Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season are due by Feb. 10. Hunters wishing to apply should visit dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx.

<strong>Fall archery turkey harvest:</strong> Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 740 wild turkeys during the 2019-20 Fall Archery Turkey Season. The total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 738 in 2018-19.

For the 2019-20 season, 22,728 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 23,298 for the 2018-19 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2019 to Jan. 19 and all 102 counties were open for hunting.

The top counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest were Jefferson (25), Knox (23), Cass (20), Jackson (18) and Randolph (18).

Licenses available beginning March 1

Illinois Hunting, Fishing and Sportsman Combination licenses will go on sale at 8 a.m. March 1, and those 2020 licenses will be valid through March 31, 2021. Illinois 2019 licenses are valid through March 31, 2020.

Licenses purchased prior to March 1, 2020 are 2019 licenses that will be valid only through March 31.

Learn about hunter, boating safety

Register now for Hunter Safety Education and Boating Safety Education courses from the IDNR. Spring classes are being scheduled.

Check the IDNR website for class dates and locations: bit.ly/2S6FQWb.

Submit your Earth Day in the Parks applications

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28 for 2020 Earth Day in the Parks events from the IDNR in which students and their teachers conduct natural resources stewardship activities, such as planting native wildflowers and grasses, building bird nesting boxes and removing invasive exotic plants at participating Illinois state parks.

Participants are selected through an application process. The application form is available at bit.ly/31bqxQ6.

Illinois Deer Classic set for March 27-29

Visit with IDNR biologists, CPOs and permit-license staff at the 2020 Illinois Deer Classic March 27-29 at the Peoria Civic Center, March 27-29.

For more info, visit illinoisdeerclassic.com.