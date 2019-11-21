Off the Trail: Gear check: cellular trail cameras

I love observing and documenting wildlife in the nature around me. One tool I have used for many years is a trail camera.

Trail cameras allow you to see what is out there without having to be present. Until recently, the way you had to do it was to put the camera out and wait for weeks or months before you went and physically checked the memory card.

The answer to this waiting problem was cellular cameras, but they have been cost prohibitive for the average person, with prices several times more than other options.

In the past few years, the prices have come down, and now there are several cellular camera options on par with the traditional trail cameras.

Cellular trail cameras have the advantage of sending a picture to your phone or email within a minute or two of the pictures being taken out in the field.

This allows you to document in almost real time what wildlife are active in your monitoring area.

The technology also allows for minimal habitat disturbance, as you don’t have to go out and check it regularly.

The camera I am using is the SpyPoint Link-Evo and have had no problems receiving pictures in a variety of habitats over the past four months. On the app, I can see my photos, as well as battery life and memory card capacity.

I also can adjust camera settings, such as photo delay, photo-video mode and scheduling, when I want the camera to be active. Scheduling became important to me as I had my camera on a wetland recently and at night as the ducks came in.

I filled up my memory card fast with the waterfowl moving back and forth all night.

Realizing this, I then told the camera to be only active during certain hours to avoid seeing the same ducks 100 times each night. Live and learn.

Many companies make cellular trail cameras at various price points and features. Usually, you pay a fee each month through your cellular company to use the service.

SpyPoint offers 100 free photos each month without a plan.

I’ve been enjoying waking up to notifications of new photos from the night before. It helps me to stay current with what is going on in my project areas and allows me to daydream on how to use this tech in creative ways in the future.