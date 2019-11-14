The Lincoln’s sparrow is a cautious little bird that doesn’t stray far from the safety of a partially-obscured perch in a small shrub at the edge of the woods as it surveys its surroundings.

The delightful little migratory visitor with its buff-colored chest and sides, cream-colored belly and well-defined dark streaks that run through those buffy areas, appears more light-colored overall than some of the other sparrows in and around the woods.

The Lincoln’s sparrow has a finely detailed head with a brown, black and gray striped crown, that sometimes, in a moment of excitement, is raised into a crest.

Compared to other sparrows, the song sparrow for example that has more of a muddied color pattern, the Lincoln’s sparrow stands out like the new kid on the block because of those bold, sharp, streaked flanks and the buff-colored chest that gives the bird an overall elegant appearance that easily captures one’s interest.

This sparrow is a rare winter visitor, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, that winters from the southern United States south to central America. It’s known to venture further than other similar species of sparrows during their winter migration, which starts in September.

The little sparrow has been recorded as far south as Panama in Central America, with one record apparently in northern Venezuela. The wandering Lincoln’s sparrow is reported every year during the winter months on the islands in the Caribbean.

The northbound sparrow will make another appearance in Illinois in late April. Although records do show the Lincoln’s sparrow occasionally nesting in Illinois, they are mostly known to nest in the boreal forests from northern Wisconsin across Canada and north into Alaska.