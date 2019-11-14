Oudoors Glance:

IDNR makes permits available

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently made the following announcements:

Remaining firearm deer permits

A limited number of Illinois firearm and muzzle-loader deer permits are available over-the-counter from Illinois DNR Direct license and permit vendors through Dec. 8, or until quotas are exhausted. Find a vendor at dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx

CWD sampling

Deer hunters statewide are encouraged to allow samples to be taken for chronic wasting disease testing from adult deer they harvest.

Check the IDNR website for locations that are serving as CWD sampling stations, taking samples from entire deer or deer heads through the end of Illinois’ 2019-2020 deer seasons in January: dnr.illinois.gov/programs/CWD/Documents/CWDSamplingLocations.pdf.

Archery deer and fall turkey permits

Illinois Archery Deer and Illinois Archery Fall Turkey seasons are open through Jan. 19, 2020. Permits are available OTC at DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor at dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx.

Fall shotgun turkey harvest

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 301 wild turkeys during the 2019 Fall Shotgun Turkey Season. The season dates were Oct. 19-27.

The 2019 total compares with the statewide fall shotgun turkey harvest of 320 in 2018. Fall gun hunting for turkey was open in 56 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The top counties for harvest this year were Jefferson (24), Williamson (24), Marion (20), Knox (18) and Jo Daviess (15).