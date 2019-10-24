Off the Trail: From the ashes

This past Saturday, the Friends of Langham Island kicked off the fall restoration season at the Kankakee River State Park. Our group was 35 strong as we rowed over to the Langham Island Nature Preserve to continue the important restoration work that has been ongoing since 2014.

On this day, we had more than a dozen Olivet Nazarene University students helping us as part of their ONU Serves day. We also had extra volunteers from the Orland Grasslands and Somme Forest Preserve in Chicago. We got a lot of invasive brush cut on the island, and the extra hands allowed us to experiment with our restoration techniques.

The rolling bonfire is a technique that was pioneered on Langham Island. Under a canopy of invasive honeysuckle there usually is little vegetation resulting in a lot of bare soil that supports almost no biological diversity.

Usually when you restore these areas, you must wait for the grasses and sedges to recover in order to get prescribed fire through the area.

However, we decided to speed the recovery up by introducing the rolling bonfire method.

The idea is to get a small to medium brushfire going in one spot then using rakes and long redbud poles to pry underneath and literally roll the fire a couple feet in one direction. By doing this repeatedly, we create a long strip of soil that has been burned.

This technique has proven to geminate the seeds of the Kankakee Mallow if done carefully. The trick is to roll the pile quick enough as to not sterilize the seed bank but slow enough to heat the soil leading to the germination we desire. This technique has been the saving grace so far for the Kankakee Mallow.

By far most of the germination we have seen has occurred within our burn pile scars. It is a method we still are teasing out to try and perfect. Having the Olivet students and other visiting volunteers at the workday allowed us to experiment with three new piles so far this season. Looking forward to seeing the results next summer.

The next Langham Island volunteer workday is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9. We will continue to tinker and could use your help.

I love having people visit from far away but getting local people invested in local natural area projects such as Langham Island is the best path to sustainable long-term success.

Do not hesitate to reach out to me if you’re at all interested. No experience necessary.