It’s that time of the year once again when we start seeing those attractive arctic breeders returning to Illinois for the winter. The white-crowned sparrow, with its dark black and bright white crown stripes and that distinct gray breast, stands tall in somewhat of a stylish pose while perched on a nearby branch.

The sparrow disappears and reappears as it busily speeds through the undergrowth searching for food. An overgrown thicket with wild fruits, seeds and plenty of insects and protection from the weather and the predators, such as hawks and falcons, is an ideal winter home for the white-crowned sparrow.

The first winter birds do not have the black and white crown but they stand out nonetheless in their new sharp looking feathers of a reddish-brown and gray raised crest and their pinkish bill, a youthful look that remains until spring. The white-crowned sparrow is a tall, elegant presence compared to our darker drab colored resident sparrows that we oftentimes take for granted.

With the exception of white-crowned sparrows in the northwestern United States that are considered resident or medium-distance migrants, most nest from St. Johns Bay north above the Arctic Circle, east to Newfoundland, and west to Alaska. According to the Cornell lab of Ornithology, “birds along the Pacific Coast and in parts of the interior West don’t migrate.”

Illinois is the northern most part of the white-crowned sparrows winter range, which extends as far south as central Mexico. The fall migrants start arriving in numbers from the north in late September and October. The birds that wintered farther South and are migrating North in the spring, start showing up in May, as they work their way toward Canada.