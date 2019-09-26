Off the Trail: Bird flash cards

In a never-ending journey to soak up more of the world’s knowledge, I will try any method that shows promise. Lately I have been feeling extra vulnerable with my basic bird ID skills and have turned to flash cards to hone them.

The Sibley Backyard Birding Flashcards have been a fun nightly exercise for me lately. When I have some down time, I have made it a game to see how many of the 100 species I can get without looking at the name on the back.

On the front each card has two pictures of the species in question with identifying characteristics pointed out. Flipping to the backside you will find the species name, habitat information, physical and call descriptions as well as a range map. Not all the birds in this card pack will occur in my backyard or local park but a good many I can see daily which helps reinforce the learning.

These cards tied together with books and hiking with more experienced birders (everyone) should help build up my knowledge foundation over time. It's too overwhelming for me to jump right in and try to tackle all 436 species that may occur in Illinois at once (eBird data). If you are like me, these cards might be of use to you.

You can find this set for $13 online. Have you used these or other unique resources to learn about nature? If you have, I would love to hear about it.