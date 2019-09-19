Soper: Wich-i-ty, wich-i-ty, wich-i-ty

Common yellowthroat warblers are a summer visitor during their nesting season here in northern Illinois, across all of the United States, and most of Canada.

A first winter male common yellowthroat can have a faded black mask from July to March while the adult males have a stunning coal back mask with a white border across the top of the mask and a bright yellow throat that extends down the chest. The flashy little males can stand out in contrast of their habitat at woody edges of a marshy thicket.

The small warbler sometimes give away their location by the clear and rapid song of wich-i-ty, wich-i-ty, wich-i-ty. Often though, the little bird appears without notice clinging to one side of the rigid stem of a cattail or other suitable plants, pausing momentarily before disappearing into the thick undergrowth searching each leaf and stem for insects.

The female common yellowthroat have a pale yellow throat, and they lack the black mask and white headband of the male. The muted colors of the female yellowthroat are beautiful tones of brown, gray and olive-yellow. The nesting common yellowthroat put their nest in thick growth well hidden and low to the ground.

The parents drop down into the nest area but always leave from a different route to fool potential predators. After the nesting season, by November the little birds have gone south for the winter. The little warblers will return to our area of northern Illinois in the spring and are here in numbers by April.

The common yellowthroat is a neotropical warbler that winters in Mexico and Central America, with non-migrating permanent residents in the southern coastal areas of the U.S. and western and central Mexico.