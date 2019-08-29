Fall tree walk

By Daily Journal staff report

State forrester Chris Evans and Master Gardener coordinator Holly Froning will walk the woods at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Kankakee Community College.

Evans and Froning will conduct a morning discussion on tree selection and maintenance, and then lead an afternoon walk identifying trees around the KCC campus.

The fee is $5. Preregistration and payment are required by Sept. 11. Visit the University of Illinois Extension office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais, or call 815-933-8337 to register.