Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Outdoors

Fall tree walk

By Daily Journal staff report

By Daily Journal staff report

State forrester Chris Evans and Master Gardener coordinator Holly Froning will walk the woods at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Kankakee Community College.

Evans and Froning will conduct a morning discussion on tree selection and maintenance, and then lead an afternoon walk identifying trees around the KCC campus.

The fee is $5. Preregistration and payment are required by Sept. 11. Visit the University of Illinois Extension office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais, or call 815-933-8337 to register.