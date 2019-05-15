Off the Trail: Native plant sales happening this weekend

Planting season is underway at Midewin for us in the prairie. My crew and I will be planting about 30,000 native plugs into our prairies and wetlands.

When I tell people about what we are doing this time of year, many ask me where they can get native plants for their yard. Here are a couple resources for you.

There are native plant sales going on across the state this month.

The Illinois Native Plant Society has a directory listed on its website, ill-inps.org/native-plant-sales, that currently shows 41 different plant sale events. If you are traveling around the state, it might be worth looking.

Locally, we have two sales both occurring this weekend.

On Sunday, the Kankakee Torrent Chapter of the Illinois Native Plant Society will have a booth at the Rhubarb Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee. These are almost all going to be plants that have been grown by members to benefit the local chapter so they should know the species intimately in case you have questions.

The second sale is a big one. The Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale is put on by the Nature Foundation of Will County and the Will County Forest Preserve District. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.

I have been twice to this sale, and it is of the highest quality. The plants are all grown in a greenhouse specifically for this sale. There are a lot of people there to answer questions, and everything is well labeled and described.

If you go, I would get there early for the best selection, as this sale is very popular. They also usually have a good selection of native shrubs and some trees (willcountynature.org/native-plant-sale.html).

As a note: The Kankakee Soil and Water Conservation District also was doing a plant sale, but it was a pre-order only event. You could email them to see if they ordered any extra that might be available.