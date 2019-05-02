Farm Bureau releases report on refuge

More than three years after the reintroduction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in this region, local farmers are once again working to understand the proposed refuge effort and verify that their concerns will be addressed.

The project, originally named the Grand Kankakee Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, now is known as the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area. The purpose, “to conserve wildlife and wildlands.”

The Kankakee County and Ford-Iroquois County Farm Bureaus recently released a report on the Kankakee NWR&CA highlighting contributions that generations of area farmers have made to the region. The major thrust of the report is a series of recommendations for the USFWS aimed at guiding refuge development and future agency actions.

The report recently was shared with USFWS officials and congressional staff representing U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly and Adam Kinzinger.

The proposed wildlife refuge would consume 28 square miles in Kankakee County and another six square miles in Iroquois County. Most of that land is farmed, and area farmers, represented by their county and state farm bureaus, insist on having a major say in how any refuge plan unfolds.

“With agriculture accounting for nearly 17 percent of Kankakee County’s economic output, a project, such as the wildlife refuge, deserves close attention as it will undoubtedly have a large impact on the farming community,” said Keith Mussman, Kankakee County Farm Bureau president and rural Grant Park farmer. “The wildlife refuge has and will remain a top priority for the farm bureau.”

Mussman and members of both the Kankakee and Ford-Iroquois County Farm Bureaus, who live and farm in the area of the refuge, joined with Illinois Farm Bureau and county farm bureau staff in producing a report intended to provide a comprehensive look back at the region’s farming history and economic contributions and to convey the continuing and unaddressed concerns of local farmers regarding establishment of a wildlife refuge.

The farm bureau report includes recommendations to guide USFWS in developing a Land Protection Plan that invites farmer input and details how land in the refuge will be managed; ways to foster a better, more productive working relationship between area farmers and USFWS; and long-standing farm bureau policy positions on how wildlife refuges should be sited and developed.

The report also includes profiles of local farmers and their personal conservation and environmental stewardship efforts, including one area farmer’s story about how his family planted more than 100,000 trees on their land.

Farmer involvement with the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge began when the project was proposed in 1996. In 1998, a draft environmental assessment was released the same year the Kankakee County Board adopted a resolution opposing the refuge. In 2000, a decision document was signed, signaling that the refuge was authorized to proceed. The project did not move forward as the USFWS had other planning priorities.

In 2015, USFWS returned to the Kankakee area and began working on the refuge with significant changes in the focus area. At that time, the service received a donation of 66 acres to officially establish the refuge, despite continued concerns about the project.

The Illinois Farm Bureau got involved when the project returned with the hopes of stopping or slowing the establishment of the refuge until landowner concerns were addressed.

After a USFWS staffing change, the local farm bureaus were invited to participate in the development of a Land Protection Plan.

“Farmers are excellent stewards of their environment and the acquisition of property by a federal agency in an attempt to manage our local natural resources is not needed, nor wanted,” said Paula Karlock, a rural Momence farmer.

A profile showcasing stewardship efforts on Karlock’s farm is included in the report.

The comprehensive report and other related information can be found at rethinktherefuge.com. For more information on the report, contact the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at 815-932-7471 or the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau at 815-265-4712.

To comment on the Kankakee NWR&CA, call 612-713-5327 or email r3planning@fws.gov.