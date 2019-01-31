Off the Trail: Jan. 31, 2019

This past week, researchers at the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center in Champaign published the results of a study on microplastics, and their findings should be alarming.

In the study, the authors took groundwater samples from 17 wells and springs with 11 from the St. Louis area and six from rural northwestern Illinois.

Of the 17 samples taken, only one didn’t contain microplastics in it.

What are microplastics you might ask?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration, “Microplastics come from a variety of sources, including from larger plastic debris that degrades into smaller and smaller pieces. These tiny particles easily pass through water filtration systems.”

Scientists are just now beginning to figure out the consequences and scope of microplastics in our environment. There is little doubt that we all have probably ingested them at one point or another.

Plastic does not degrade into nothing, so, all the plastic ever made still is out there.

As it breaks down into our water supply, it becomes harder and less obvious to track where it is going.

We cannot survive without good clean water, and while big cities might develop advanced filtration systems, the rural community that relies on groundwater wells for individual home or small community use are at an even higher risk now that these particles have been found in underground aquifers.

At the same time this study was published, the European Union announced a proposed ban on 90 percent of microplastic pollutants. This ban cites not only human consequences but also the major problems microplastics present for wildlife.

The small plastic particles look an awful lot like food to many animals, and consumption either actively or passively can have dire effects up and down the food chain.

You can do your part by reducing plastics in your life. Especially single-use items and Styrofoam. It scares me to not know what is in my water. I hope it scares you, too.

You can read the Illinois microplastic study here: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/gwat.12862