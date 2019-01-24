Hawks and Owls

There is snow on the prairie, and some of the young bulls in the bison herd at the Kankakee Sands in Newton County Ind., challenge each others’ strength in their play fighting. Butting heads, jumping and pushing each other until one walks away, but the bested young bull returns for more, unable to resist the challenge.

Above in the winter skies, the rough-legged hawks, in their varied shades of black, brown and white, hover over the cold, white blanket pressing down on the sleeping grasses of bleak winter fields. Northern harriers glide low, back and forth over the prairie at times looking like a kite that has come loose from its tether as they drop down on an unwitting prey.

Late afternoon, the short-eared owls awaken from their roosts, flying in circles rising up high above the prairie in a group of four or five that soon descend in different directions finding their area to hunt. Perched on a sign or fence post or small tree, they are wide eyed and alert, watching with those keen yellow eyes, for any movement surrounding their vantage.