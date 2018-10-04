Rare bird on the Iroquois

The gorgeous visitor to the bird feeder at the Iroquois River home of William and Janet Burke had all the markings of a red-headed woodpecker except one — its head could be described as orange or golden.

The rare bird stayed for three weeks— from late June to mid July — and often was seen at the same times as a standard issue red-heads, Janet said. It didn’t return this year.

Red-headed woodpeckers once were abundant locally and across extensive areas of North America, but have declined dramatically throughout the past 60 years and have become “rated as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Endangered species.”

Internet searches haven’t produced any items on examples of golden or orange varieties of the red-head.

The photos have been shared with local birding experts and naturalists who confirm the bird appears to be a red-headed woodpecker, but none have heard of an orange-gold variety. A couple of them suggested the coloration might be a photographic fluke, but Janet says that is not the case — the prints are accurate reproductions of reality.

River subdivision neighbors saw both birds, which “were there at the same time” and “had the same patterns, only a different color,” she said. “Both were so vivid in their colors ... they seemed to be palling around with each other.”

She has lived there since 1990, and it has been William’s home since the 1970s, she said.

“He says he’s never seen one before.”

“We’ve got books and books about birds, and I also went online and have never seen anything like it,” she said. “I’m still going to keep looking because the curiosity is killing me.”

The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society's last regular outing of the fall will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Limestone Park.

The park entrance is on 1000N Road, west of the Limestone Middle School. Take Illinois Route 17 to Limestone Road (5000W) and take it north to 1000N. Meet in the parking lot near the tennis courts at 8:30 a.m..

In the event that the weather is questionable on the day of the field trip we will make a decision by 7 a.m. When in doubt, call or email a KVAS officer any time after 7 a.m. -- president David Atkinson, daveannatk@att.net, 815-932-6457; secretary-treasurer Roberta Slaby, robertaslaby@gmail.com, 815-937-9889; or field trip chairman John Baxter, Xxjb7z@aol.com, 815-937-5059.