Outdoors Glance: Oct. 4, 2018

<strong>Water trails conference</strong>

An Illinois Water Trails Conference focusing on environmental, educational and economic benefits of water trails will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Four Rivers Environmental Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, Channahon.

The event is being sponsored by the Illinois Paddling Council and the Potawatomi Paddlers Association, a Kankakee River organization founded in support of the new Kankakee River National Water Trail, part of the National Park Service’s water trail system.

The Kankakee River Trail, established in 2016, includes 133 miles of the river from near South Bend, Ind., to its juncture with the Des Plaines River in Will County, forming the Illinois River. The Four Rivers Environmental Center of the Forest Preserve District of Will County is in that area.

Keynote speaker at the conference will be Diane Banta, of the National Park Service’s rivers, trails and conservation assistance program.

Programs on six Illinois water trails, including the Kankakee River Trail, will be included.

Advance tickets for the conference are $40 with registration and information online at illinoispaddling,info/WTC. Admission is $50.<strong>Woodland trick-or-treat</strong>

A trick-or-treat in the woods event will be held by the Forest Preserve District of Will County from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Plum Creek Nature Center, north of Beecher.

Admission is $3. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Register by Tuesday by calling 708-946-2216.

<strong>Morning bird hike</strong>

A free birding hike for ages 16 and older will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Plum Creek Nature Center, north of Beecher.

This hike will highlight birds that live in the woodlands and fields of the Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve around the nature center. Fall is a great time for bird-watching, as the bugs are gone but the birds still are active. Bring your binoculars and favorite bird field guide.

The hike is 1.5 to 2 miles on paved and natural surface trails across uneven terrain.

Join other birders as we learn, explore and search for birds.

For more information, call 708-946-2216.

<strong>Wildflower hike</strong>

A wildflower hike celebrating A Year of Grace — Part III will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands area, between Lake Village and Morocco, Ind., along U.S. Route 41.

The hike will be the last this year along the Grace Teninga Discovery Trail. Volunteers Tom and Susan Vanes will lead the dune trail hike to observe how plans have changed since earlier outings.

Meet at the Grace Teninga Discovery Trail parking lot on Newton County Road, 600 North, off U.S. Route 41, a half mile east of the intersection of county roads 600 North and 200 West, Lake Village Road. Contact Tom and Susan at vanes720@yahoo.com for more information.

<strong>Know your oaks</strong>

A Know Your Oaks Hike for all ages will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Thorn Creek Nature Center, on Monee Road at Park Forest.

Learn which oaks are found in our region and how to tell them apart, even when the leaves are gone. Join a naturalist for this hike to discover tips and tricks to identify some of the different oak tree species.

Registration required by Friday by calling 708-747-6320.

A Wednesday Morning Walkers program also will be held at Thorn Creek Woods from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Register by phone at least two days in advance.