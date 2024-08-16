Kankakee Kultivators' August meeting covers bringing birds to your garden

Sara Boskovich gave the Aug. 8 Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club program on Attracting Birds to Your Garden.

A member of the Kankakee Valley Audubon Society, Boskovich became involved with birding about 10 years ago by friends who were involved with doing the bird count. She was a part of the DuPage Birding Group, whose members really taught her a great deal.

She said, “I got hooked. It’s good for your mental health.”

She said to get started, get a garden or birding journal and start jotting down what birds you see and when. Take inventory on your plants and trees and decide what birds you want to attract. From there, you can decide if there are plants or trees you want to add to your yard.

Tools to start include a good field guide; a good smartphone app, such as “Merlin Bird ID”; a camera; and binoculars. She said none of your equipment needs to be expensive.

The needs of birds are habitat, water and food. Birds like clean, preferably running water, in a shallow basin about 1.2 to 2 inches deep and include rocks for the birds to perch on. A smooth-surfaced bird bath is easier to keep clean.

Birds prefer native plants, but you can use store-bought seed and feeders. To make your garden bird-friendly, provide structural diversity, including all sizes of plants, trees and shrubs. Plants will provide nectar, insects, berries and seeds.

Also consider plants that provide food during all seasons. Only provide natural materials for nesting; no artificial things, such as lint, should be available. When planning where you will put your feeder, place it a distance away from their nest or bird house. Birds like to get their food to their own space.

Some of Boskovich’s favorite plants are Oak Trees (native), Service Berry, Red Mulberry and Conifers. Her favorite seed is Black Oil Sunflower seeds. She advises against mixed bird seed, as it attracts the wrong birds that will crowd out the ones you want, especially house sparrows. Her favorite feeder is a baffle feeder attached to a pole. It will deter squirrels and stay in place.

Things that will detract birds from your yard include predators, wrong placement of your feeder, wrong food, inconsistent feeding and not keeping your feeders and water supply clean. For success, limit chemicals in your yard and garden, limit your lawn area, provide a brush pile for shelter and do not dead-head your plants in the fall.

Upcoming events for the Kankakee Kultivators include:

• Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. — Bus trip to Anderson Japanese Gardens, Rockford. Advanced tickets required.

• Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. — Regular member meeting; Program “Harvesting Your Garden.”

• Nov. 14 — Regular member meeting.

• Dec. 12 — Holiday event at the Kankakee Country Club.