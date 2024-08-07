Lovina and family celebrate the announcement of next family wedding

July 27 was grandson Ryan’s 5th birthday. He was excited to be 5 years old. Our whole family gathered July 24 for supper for son Joseph’s 22nd birthday.

On the menu was mashed potatoes, gravy, barbequed chicken, tomatoes, sweet onions, green peppers, hot peppers, Colby cheese, zucchini, brownies and ice cream. We all ate on our front porch.

Sister Verena also came for supper and stayed a few days. This was a short notice to have everyone for supper, and, surprisingly, it suited everyone.

I wish a happy belated 51st birthday to sister Emma, which was July 19. Although we live 4 miles from each other, we didn’t see each other for a few weeks. We are both busy with our families, and time has a way of slipping by.

Son Joseph's and Grace’s wedding plans were announced at Grace’s church district, which is 10.5 miles from here. Our family attended, with Tim and Elizabeth having 17 miles (the farthest) to travel with horse and buggy.

Our family and Grace’s family all spent the afternoon and evening at Grace’s house (where Joseph and Grace will have their future home). Joseph and Grace made supper for everyone, and we all ate before heading home. Everything was made on the grills, and we all ate outside.

Joseph is the first of our sons leaving home. We sure will miss him. He’s a great help here, and Joe depends on him a lot. The girls come home a lot for a day during the week, but Joseph works five days per week and only will be able to visit weeknights or weekends. Life goes on, changes come, and we must adapt to them.

On Saturday, Grace’s family assisted Dustin and Loretta (daughter) with preparations for the wedding. Joseph's and Grace’s wedding will be held at Dustin's and Loretta’s place, Lord willing.

Sister Verena helped me freeze some sweet corn while she was here. We still have quite a bit in our garden. I was glad for her help. She now is staying with sister Emma for a few days. She spent a night and a day with daughter Lovina and Daniel, too. It makes time go much faster for her than to be home alone.

Last Sunday night, our family gathered at Daniel's and Lovina’s for supper. It was the first time I was there since Lovina lives there, so I was glad to go. Lovina does well with having a crowd of people over. Daniel helped her make supper. I feel lazy when I get to sit around and not help. Haha!

I was glad to take it easy, though, as I slipped on a wet spot in the pole barn when moving the camp stove and hurt my back. I managed to wash laundry today but still have a sore hip and leg.

On Friday evening, Joe and I traveled the 11 miles to Joe’s sister, Ruth, and Chris’ house. Five of Joe’s siblings were gathered there for snacks after supper. It was good to see everyone.

We had not seen or visited with Joe’s youngest sister, Susan, since she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has been taking chemo, and it sure has taken its toll on her health. It was good to spend time with her. She is a single mother of three boys and needs our prayers. The chemo is making her so sick. She was only 15 when Joe’s mother died at 54.

Please pray for her; she would enjoy cards of encouragement, I’m sure. Expenses are high, and life hasn’t always been good to her.

Joe’s sister, Mary Ann, and Jake also were there. (Jake still isn’t the best health-wise and gets around with the aid of a cane.) Mary Ann is the oldest of the 14 siblings. Three have passed away, so six out of the 11 living siblings were there.

Also, there was Loretta and Henry, Salome and Morris (from Kentucky), and of course Susan, Ruth and Chris. Chris' and Ruth’s daughter, Lydiann, was there, as she lives with her parents.

Chris and Ruth moved from Oklahoma several years ago and built a new place. They have a nice home. This was the first time we were at their new place. It was an enjoyable ride, and we arrived back home at about 10:30 p.m.

Daughter Verena has supper almost ready. On the menu is tacos and sweet corn. Yum! God’s blessings to all.

Makes 2 to 4 servings

This is a recipe from my new cookbook, "The Cherished Table." We have very nice sweet onions from our garden this year. I pulled all my onions because I always abide by the rule to not let the August sun hit your onions.

<strong>¼ cup milk</strong>

<strong>1 egg, beaten lightly</strong>

<strong>2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil</strong>

<strong>½ cup all-purpose flour</strong>

<strong>½ teaspoon baking powder</strong>

<strong>¼ teaspoons salt</strong>

<strong>Oil or lard, for frying</strong>

<strong>1 large onion, sliced into rings about ½ inch thick</strong>

Mix together milk, egg, oil, flour, baking powder and salt in a pie plate or shallow baking dish. Pour oil into a small, heavy-bottomed pot to a depth of about 2 inches. Heat oil over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer reads 375 degrees. Dip onion rings in egg mixture, and fry in hot oil on each side until golden brown, about two minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.