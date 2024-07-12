Kankakee Valley Garden Club celebrates 60 years

The Kankakee Valley Garden Club recently hit a milestone of 60 years of existence.

Members of the club gathered at the club’s Blue Star Marker in Kankakee’s Bird Park, which honors veterans from all armed forces. It was refurbished and rededicated last April, honoring the 50 years since its installation.

KVGC is comprised of men and women with a wide range of gardening knowledge from novice to master gardeners. The purpose of the club, set by club founder Betty Reynolds, is to “enjoy gardening through the exchange of ideas with other gardeners and promote the development of better knowledge and understanding of nature through study.”

Membership in KVGC includes being a member of Garden Clubs of Illinois and the National Council of State Garden Clubs Inc. As a member of the Kankakee Community Arts Council, KVGC helps coordinate activities which provide a venue for its annual plant sale. The proceeds help pay for monthly programs and community gardening projects.

Unless otherwise noted, the group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center from August to May. In the summer, the club goes on garden walks of public and private places.

For those interested in learning more about gardening or attending a meeting to be part of the next 60 years, call Diane at 815-939-4416.