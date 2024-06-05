Lovina mourns the loss of brother Albert

Has it only been a week since I last penned this column? So much has happened since then, and life has changed again.

Brother Albert, 59, lost his eight-week battle to colon cancer. He died peacefully with his wife of 37 1/2 years and his children by his side. Although he had unbearable pain, he still talked to his family and said some very memorable words. Albert didn’t sing much, but he sang song 131, which is the second song sung at every Amish worship service only hours before he passed away. This song is in the Ausbund, which has all the songs we sing in church.

The comfort the family has is knowing Albert is cancer-free now. He told his family they will need to let him go. Let go and let God! These words are easier said than done, but with God’s help, we can be comforted. We have many precious memories of brother Albert.

Albert passed away on my 53rd birthday. We had plans to go to our neighbors’ house for supper. They had invited the neighbor families and some others. I was sewing all day and thought it would be nice to not make supper on my birthday. When we received the call Albert had passed away, I just couldn’t leave or go in a crowd of people. We knew it might come to this, but we still had hopes he might go into remission. A reminder to us that God’s ways are not our ways.

Daughter Loretta and Dustin decided to not go to the supper either and brought supper here for our family. That was greatly appreciated. When little Denzel saw Grandma was crying, he kept kissing me. So sweet and innocent, yet so unaware of life’s trials.

The visitation for Albert was May 23 and 24 at the family’s residence. Funeral services were May 25, with about 1,000 people attending.

Albert left to mourn his loving wife, Sarah Irene (who never left his side through this cancer battle), and 11 children: Elizabeth (Amos), Benjamin (Ruby), Joseph (Amanda), Albert Jr. (Louanna), Irene (Levi), Emma (Johnny), Marvin (Lori), Leanna (Alvin), Andrew (special friend Diane), Susan and Sylvia; also 39 grandchildren and five sisters: Leah (Paul), Verena, Liz (Levi), Lovina (Joe) and Emma, plus sister-in-law Nancy.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ben and Elizabeth; his brother, Amos; his sister, Susan; and his brother-in-law, Jacob, as well as his father-in-law, Joseph, and mother-in-law Elizabeth.

Albert’s and Sarah Irene’s church community did a wonderful job of making meals and supporting Sarah Irene and family. One of the ministers said in the 11 years he knew Albert, he never heard him say an unkind word about anyone. May we follow Albert’s example.

My husband, Joe, was off work most of last week. He has been having health issues, and after seeing the doctor, they doubled his medication, so we hope it will give him relief.

Joe misses Albert at work after working with him the past three years at the Metal and Truss Shop. I told Albert, “Joe said you are like a brother to him at work,” and Albert replied he couldn’t have had a better man to work with. Precious memories! Rest in peace, dear brother!

We want to thank everyone who showed support in any way to the family. May God bless you for your kindness. Thank you for all your prayers. Please keep Sarah Irene and her family in your prayers as they face life without their loving father, grandfather and husband. God makes no mistakes! God bless!

Blueberry Whoopie Pies

<strong>2 cups shortening or butter</strong>

<strong>8 eggs</strong>

<strong>3 1/2 cups sugar</strong>

<strong>2 teaspoons vanilla</strong>

<strong>1/2 teaspoon salt</strong>

<strong>8 teaspoons baking powder</strong>

<strong>6 cups flour</strong>

<strong>3 cups blueberries</strong>

Mix shortening or butter until fluffy. Add eggs and continue to mix. Add sugar, vanilla, salt and baking powder. Mix well. Add flour gradually. Roll blueberries in flour to keep from coloring dough. Gently fold in blueberries. Bake at 350 degrees for eight to 10 minutes.

<strong>Blueberry Filling</strong>

<strong>1 cup shortening or butter</strong>

<strong>7 cups powdered sugar</strong>

<strong>6 tablespoons flour</strong>

<strong>1 tablespoon vanilla</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup milk</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup blueberries</strong>

<em>Note: Use rounded measures</em>

Beat shortening or butter until creamy. Add sugar, flour, vanilla and milk. Beat well. Add blueberries. Beat about 10 minutes. Put filling on bottom of one cookie, and sandwich it with the bottom of another cookie. Wrap and keep refrigerated.