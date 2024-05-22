Lovina celebrates Mother's Day and welcomes new foal

Church services Sunday were hosted at sister Emma’s place for her son Benjamin and Crystal. It was Benjamin’s 22nd birthday as well as Mother’s Day.

The men washed the dishes so the women could sit and visit after lunch in honor of Mother’s Day. Cupcakes and ice cream were served to everyone with lunch in honor of Mother’s Day and Benjamin’s birthday. Also on the menu were homemade wheat and white bread, ham, three different kinds of cheese, peanut butter spread, pickles, red beets, hot peppers, jam, butter, coffee and iced tea.

The ladies who normally would bring cookies for church lunch brought cupcakes instead. Daughter Lovina had fun decorating the cupcakes daughter Elizabeth made to take. Lovina wants to bake a cake for grandson Isaiah, who turned 6 on May 10. We will have it for him Saturday, when our family plans to come home to help with jobs around here that need to be done before the wedding.

Son-in-law Ervin’s birthday was May 11 and daughter Lovina’s was May 18. Then, my birthday is May 22, so we have quite a few May birthdays. Sister Susan’s birthday was also May 10. Rest in peace, dear sister. She left us much too soon. She would be 48 this year. She died at age 44.

This was the first time church services were held at sister Emma’s house since she lost her dear husband Jacob in 2021. He was greatly missed Sunday.

I need to make a dessert and have it ready by 10 a.m. today. It is to help with lunch for the workers who will be working on clean-up and rebuilding from the tornado last week. An EF2 tornado touched down last Tuesday and passed 6 miles north of us, leaving a lot of damage to many. The peak wind was 130 miles per hour, and the path was about 20 miles long and a half-mile wide.

An estimate of more than 100 places were damaged in this tornado, plus many trees uprooted, etc. Another tornado further north touched down the same night. How fortunate no lives were lost and God’s protecting hand was over everyone. There is so much clean-up and rebuilding that has to be done, but the material things can be replaced, and lives can’t. A lot of the Amish families in this community have a lot of damage, and it’s so good to have a wonderful community that helps make the load lighter.

On a happier note, we all were excited to look out in the pasture May 10 and see son Joseph’s horse, Sugar, had her first foal. She has a cute little colt running beside her. It’s always so fun to watch the curious little foals. Sugar is a great mom and protects her colt very well. Our horse, Midnight, should have her foal soon as well.

Yesterday, we received an invitation to the wedding in Kentucky from nephew Issac and Susan. They will exchange vows June 6, Lord willing. Issac is Joe’s sister, Salome, and Morris’ son. We would like to attend this wedding if at all possible. It is two weeks before Lovina’s and Daniel’s wedding and about 300 miles from here. Until next week … God bless!

Easy Shortcake

<strong>2 cups flour</strong>

<strong>1/3 cup sugar</strong>

<strong>4 teaspoons baking powder</strong>

<strong>1/2 teaspoon salt</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup butter</strong>

<strong>1 egg</strong>

<strong>1/3 cup milk</strong>

<strong>3 tablespoons sugar for sprinkling</strong>

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. Cut in butter. In a separate bowl, beat egg and milk and add to mixture. Mix until blended. Pour into pan and sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes.