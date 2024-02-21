Lovina celebrates many birthdays in February

It’s another sunshiny February day with the temperatures above freezing. Yesterday, I hung the laundry out on the wash lines to dry. Once again, I was able to bring it all in and fold it and put it away the same day. I don’t remember ever having this many days in February that laundry could be dried outside the same day. I am sure we will see plenty of winter weather yet.

I was hoping to take advantage of the weather yet and clean my windows. Time will tell if I get that far.

It’s so quiet here this morning. Daughter Loretta and her little boys aren’t here. Daughter Verena went over to their house this morning at 4 a.m. to help Loretta out while Dustin goes to work.

My plans are to go through the manuscript of my upcoming cookbook. My editors sent it to me to edit some of the recipes. I never knew how specific you have to be with a recipe until I made my first cookbook. Growing up cooking at a young age with it just being a normal part of life, I never understood not everyone grows up with that knowledge. My editors are very patient, understanding and so easy to work with that it makes it easier for me.

Feb. 14 was granddaughter Andera’s second birthday. She had a checkup at the doctor, and they ordered a little boot for her to wear so they don’t have to cast her foot. Hopefully, she won’t be able to figure out how to get it off. She just doesn’t understand she’s not allowed to walk on it much.

On Saturday evening, our family attended a birthday supper for son Joseph’s special friend, Grace. She had a delicious meal for us consisting of pulled pork (roasted that day) and all the trimmings, potato casserole, potato salad, strawberry cheesecake, rhubarb and pumpkin pies and cake and ice cream. We spent the evening playing games.

On Sunday, Joe and I were home all day. None of the married children came over, so we mostly just rested. Daughter Verena and her special friend, Daniel Ray, attended church at his cousin’s baptismal services.

The 1,000-piece puzzle we recently put together had a piece missing, so I couldn’t glue it or frame it yet. I had given up ever finding the missing piece. Well, Saturday evening, I put on one of my sweaters. I happened to reach in my sweater pocket, and lo and behold, there was the missing piece. I thought that with having 12 grandchildren here often while we were putting the puzzle together maybe one of them took a piece and lost it somehow. And of all things, it was me who had “lost” the piece.

A great big thank you to Marietta, of Kentucky, for sending the box of goodies for my grandchildren. They can’t wait to come to Grandma’s house to play with her new toys. What a thoughtful and kind deed. May God bless you. This will be hours of entertainment for them.

Feb. 9 was also a special day for a special friend. My friend, Ruth, celebrated her 67th birthday. We wish you many more happy, healthy years, Ruth.

God’s blessings to all.

Mom’s Oatmeal Pie

<strong>1/2 cup butter</strong>

<strong>3/4 cup brown sugar</strong>

<strong>2 eggs</strong>

<strong>3/4 cup light corn syrup</strong>

<strong>3/4 cup rolled oats</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup nut meats</strong>

<strong>1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell</strong>

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter, then cream sugar, butter and eggs together. Add corn syrup, rolled oats and nut meats and mix. Pour into pie shell. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour or until set.