Coupon exclusions annoy shoppers

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I got a coupon in the mail the other day for $1.50 off a nut bar. In the fine print, the coupon excludes banana chocolate walnut, chocolate cherry, and lemon flavors. My store only carries six different flavors of these, so this excludes half of them. Why bother making a coupon like this? <strong>— Ann D.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I don’t like when coupons exclude things that make no sense. For example, I got a coupon for $.50 off a certain cleaning product. This coupon excludes “twin packs” of two bottles. But the twin packs sell for more money than the single bottles, so why are the twin packs excluded? The coupon actually makes the single bottles cheaper. I don’t get it. <strong>— Max C.</strong>

At times, manufacturers exclude different sizes, varieties and even flavors from their coupons. While these exclusions may not make much sense to us shoppers, the brands may have a variety of reasons to exclude one variety while allowing another. While there is an often-repeated misconception that coupons exist to make grocery and household items cost less for shoppers, the reality is that coupons are a marketing tool. Manufacturers issue coupons to entice shoppers to buy a particular product over another. Sometimes, they may even want shoppers to buy a particular variety of their own product over another kind that they also make.

In the case of the nut bars, the brand may have excluded the flavors that it has the lowest profit margin on. Perhaps the brand excluded its best-selling flavors in an effort to boost sales on its less-popular flavors, encouraging shoppers to try something new. The brand may even plan to discontinue some flavors in the near future, and a high-value coupon like this might help clear the old inventory off the shelves.

With regard to the cleaning product, again, we’re not privy to the reason a brand would want to discount a single bottle and not the twin pack. Perhaps the twin packs sell well without any kind of promotion. If so, why would the brand want to discount them at all? They may appeal to people who like to shop in bulk and buy more than one at once. A coupon for a single bottle may be more appealing to a new customer who is curious about the product but might be more willing to take a chance on a single-item purchase to try it for the first time versus buying a two-pack.

At the risk of repeating myself, I’ll use a phrase I’ve often said in this column over the years: Coupons are a privilege, not a right. Brands do not have to offer coupons for their products at all. They are tools to boost sales, and at times, they can be very specifically-focused tools intended to boost sales on specific varieties, sizes, flavors, or even scents of products. These same manufacturers that decide to offer coupons for their products also have the right to exclude anything they want from their offers.

I do agree that, at times, manufacturers’ exclusions in their coupons’ fine print can seem to go too far. When a brand creates so many exclusions that the shopper becomes frustrated trying to determine exactly which products a coupon can effectively be used on. I’m reminded of several laundry coupons that excluded more varieties, sizes, and scents of their product than the number of products that the coupon could legitimately be used on! Lengthy exclusion lists that span multiple lines of text definitely can be frustrating for shoppers to the point that they may feel so turned off by the brand that they may simply opt for a less-expensive item, or a similar item for which they also have a coupon.

Remember, just as coupons are a privilege for us to use, you also have the privilege of rejecting a coupon that you find too restrictive or too tedious. We’re blessed to have a multitude of brands and products available to us, all of which are competing for our shopping dollars.