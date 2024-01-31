Lovina enjoys games with grandchildren

First of all, a happy 28th birthday to daughter Susan on Jan. 24. Also a happy 55th birthday to my sister, Liz. I wish both of them many more happy and healthy years. I don’t get to see Liz too often. I think I only saw her a few times in a year and not very long each time. There are more than 100 miles between our houses, and we both are busy with our families. Liz and Levi have 10 grandchildren who keep them occupied. They sure are a joy to have around.

On Sunday afternoon, Joe and I went to daughter Elizabeth’s and Tim’s house for an afternoon snack after church services. Their four children were excited to have Grandpa and Grandma come to visit. They brought out their games and wanted us to play with them. Abigail, 7, wanted to play Uno, and Timothy (T.J.), 5, wanted to play Trouble. I haven’t played Trouble in quite a while, but T.J. kept me straight in the moves. He let me know when I could go again or if I didn’t make the right moves. It was so cute, and it’s hard to believe how much they already know at their ages.

Allison, 4, is a quiet little girl and is content sitting in a corner and playing with her dolls or whatever she has at the moment. She is talking to her dolls, and it’s interesting sitting back and listening to her conversation.

Andrea (she will be 2 on Feb. 14) is all over the place and picking on her sisters and brothers. She is a little sweetie and can win over our hearts so easily. She started crawling on the toilet and doesn’t want to go on the “little potty.” She is doing good for her age with going to “potty” without her mother reminding her.

On Saturday, we were very glad for all the men and boys who came to help set the trusses on our 40-foot-by-80-foot pole barn. This project was intended to be done before the winter weather began, but it all takes time and money. We cannot store hay in our barn because of the roof leaking too much. The foundation isn’t the best, so we decided to put up a pole barn for storage.

We served lunch to everyone, which consisted of scalloped potatoes, grilled chicken, meatloaf, baked beans, lettuce salad, cheese, hot peppers, brownies, coffee cake, Jell-O, sugar cookies and ice cream.

It was a cold day, with the temperature being only 10 degrees when they started with hanging the trusses. But the sun was out, and it warmed up to about 20 degrees. We appreciated all their effort to help.

Joe’s work has been slow at the truss and metal shop where he works. Hopefully, it will pick up again once the weather is better.

Sons Benjamin and Joseph and nephew Benjamin must not have had enough cold after helping with putting up the trusses Saturday. They went ice fishing for a while afterward. The lake had a lot of people on it ice fishing.

Ervin’s and Susan’s children have had fun sliding on their pond since it’s frozen. They enjoy when Ervin goes out there with them. Maybe in the next few years they can learn to ice skate.

Ervin and Susan will host church services in 7½ weeks. They didn’t know they were getting it this fast, so they will be busy preparing for that. With six children ages 7 and younger, that can be a challenge. We want to go help them. Baby Ervin Jay is 2 months old now. He’s doing very well.

God’s blessings to all.

Diabetic-Friendly Dessert

<strong>2 cups water</strong>

<strong>1 small box sugar free Jell-O</strong>

<strong>1 (6 ounce) container yogurt</strong>

Bring 2 cups of water to a boil, stir in Jell-O, and then stir in the yogurt. (Try to match flavors of Jell-O and yogurt.) Place in refrigerator until set.

<strong>Note:</strong> Daughter Elizabeth was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. She would be glad for any recipes that are diabetic-friendly. She is doing a great job of keeping her blood sugar to normal, although anyone who shares this diagnosis knows it’s not easy.