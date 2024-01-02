Lovina shares six cookie recipes

In this column, I will share cookie recipes. I hope you will enjoy them.

Brown Sugar Cookies

3 cups brown sugar

1 cup lard or butter, softened

2 eggs

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups sour milk

2 teaspoons baking powder

5 cups flour, sifted

Pinch of salt

Cream together brown sugar, lard or butter, and eggs. Stir baking soda into sour milk. Sift baking powder, salt, and flour together. Add milk and dry ingredients alternately to the creamed mixture. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 7–8 minutes.

Molasses Cookies

1 cup butter

1-1/3 cups packed light brown sugar

2 cups dark baking molasses

2 cups buttermilk

6 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking soda

Cream together butter and sugar. Add molasses and buttermilk. Stir in flour and baking soda. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8–10 minutes.

Aunt Mary’s Peanut Butter Cookies

1 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup peanut butter

2–3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (12-ounce) package chocolate chips

Thoroughly cream shortening, sugars, eggs, and vanilla. Stir in peanut butter and add dry ingredients. Drop large spoonfuls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Press with a floured fork to make a crisscross. Bake in a 350-degree oven for about 15 minutes or until brown on the edges. Leave on cookie sheet a few minutes before transferring to cooling rack.

Overnight Refrigerator Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups flour

Mix butter and sugar, then add eggs and vanilla. Mix in soda, salt, and flour. Shape and roll into a 2 x 3-inch roll. Chill overnight. Slice and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Monster Bars

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups peanut butter

3/4 teaspoon corn syrup (clear)

3 eggs

2 teaspoons soda

4-1/2 cups quick oats

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup M&Ms

Cream together sugars, peanut butter, corn syrup, and eggs. Add soda and quick oats. Fold in chocolate chips and M&Ms last. Spread in a 10 x 17-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15–20 minutes or until slightly brown.

Mocha Chunk Cookies

1 butter

1 cup white sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons instant coffee

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 large eggs

2-1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups chocolate chips

Cream together butter and sugars. Add instant coffee dissolved in vanilla. Add eggs. Mix well. Add remaining ingredients. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Don’t overbake.