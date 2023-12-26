Kankakee Valley Garden Club gifts floral mugs to Manteno vets home

MANTENO — Red and green floral decorations adorned 50 Christmas mugs created by the Kankakee Valley Garden Club, which were gifted to the residents of the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

The mugs were donated to be used as centerpieces during the Christmas party for residents and their families, and then to brighten up the units for the residents.

The garden club has a history of supporting veterans, with the recent project of overseeing the rededication of the Blue Star Memorial in Bird Park.