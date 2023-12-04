Lovina and family enjoy a Happy Thanksgiving

This morning, Dustin and daughter Loretta brought their boys here while they went to Loretta’s dentist appointment. The ground is covered with several inches of snow since yesterday. Denzel, 16 months, went “Brrr, brrrr,” when he came in the house. They had a chilly buggy ride to town, although they do have a heater in their buggy, so that helped.

Byron, 3 months, was all full of smiles when Dustin brought him in to me. It was only 7 a.m., so they both took a nap, and I relaxed in the recliner with Byron. Dustin and Loretta were back about 9:45 a.m. to pick up the boys. Loretta had to have a tooth pulled, so she was ready to go home to rest.

We are spoiled now with covered buggies. Twenty years ago, we lived in a community that had open buggies, and there were some pretty cold rides. We had to bundle up the children and use a large umbrella to block off the wind and rain. I like the covered buggies, and in the summer, it’s also cooler to not have the sun beating down on you. We wear less coats than we did back then.

I washed the laundry and hung it on the lines in our basement. Daughter Lovina is cleaning out cabinets. Church services will be set here for Dec. 24, Lord willing, and a lot of cleaning needs to be done. It is 27 degrees and still lightly snowing. Yesterday morning, Joe and I biked to church, and there wasn’t any snow. A good thing it wasn’t too far, as our bikes were covered in snow when we were ready to go home. The snow packed to our wheels, making it a little harder to bike back. It didn’t help that it was uphill coming home as well.

Daughter Elizabeth, Tim and children; Joe and I; daughter Verena and her special friend Daniel Ray; and sons Benjamin and Kevin were supper guests at daughter Loretta’s and Dustin’s last night.

Baby Ervin is going to be 2 weeks old tomorrow. He is doing well and getting a lot of love from his parents and siblings.

Sister Emma hosted her family, our family and sister Verena for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. She had three turkeys — one was baked, one was smoked and one was grilled. They were all very good. Along with the food everyone brought and what Emma made, we had plenty of food. On the menu other than turkey was mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, carrot blend, taco salad, veggies and dip, homemade bread, jam, butter, hot pepper butter, hot peppers, cheese, pumpkin roll, pumpkin whoopie pies, pumpkin mini cupcakes and cherry, blueberry and peach pies, and I’m probably missing something.

Snacks were set out later in the day — chips, dip, summer sausage, desserts, veggies and dip and leftover turkey. Emma’s son-in-law put two pork roasts on the grill to also enjoy with the snacks. Everyone had plenty to eat.

When I begin to count my blessings, I have so much to be thankful for. Our home is blessed with the warmth of family and fond memories of the past. Our loved ones gone on before us are never forgotten and are sadly missed as we all gather around the table on these occasions.

The table is now set for 42. Emma hosted it in her attached garage, and the tables stretched out along the whole length of it. The newest family member was even able to join us, although baby Ervin was only 9 days old. Susan could sit in the recliner and rest. We were just happy they could join us. All 42 of us exchanged names for our annual Christmas gathering that we will host Dec. 31, Lord willing. I hope everyone had a safe and blessed Thanksgiving and got to spend time with your loved ones. I wish you good health and God’s many blessings.

Vegetable Beef Skillet Dinner

<strong>1 pound ground beef</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup small bread cubes</strong>

<strong>1 egg, slightly beaten</strong>

<strong>1/4 cup onion, finely chopped</strong>

<strong>1 teaspoon salt</strong>

<strong>2 tablespoons shortening</strong>

<strong>1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed mushroom soup</strong>

<strong>1/3 cup water</strong>

<strong>1/3 cup canned chopped tomatoes or juice</strong>

<strong>1 (10 ounce) package frozen lima beans</strong>

<strong>1 cup butternut or summer squash, thinly sliced</strong>

Combine beef, bread cubes, egg, onion and salt in a mixing bowl; shape into 16 meat balls. Brown in shortening in skillet; pour off fat. Stir in soup, water, tomatoes, lima beans and squash. Cover. Cook over low heat for 30 minutes, and stir now and then. Makes 4 servings.