A welcome addition to the family

I ended up not going to the comfort knotting last week. Instead, I went with daughter Susan and Ervin to the hospital. Now I have exciting news to share. Ervin Jay Yoder Jr. was born to Ervin and Susan at 6:17 p.m. on Nov. 14. He weighs 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and is 19.5 inches long. Joe and I now have 12 grandchildren. Ervin Jay is so sweet and has won our hearts already. Now you will hear from daughter Verena:

Hello. This is Lovina’s daughter Verena. I decided to write the column for Mom since I was really in a writing mood. It is currently 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. This week sure has been a busy one for me, but also very exciting.

Tuesday I went with Dustin and sister Loretta to an appointment to help with Denzel and Byron. We left at 11 a.m. and didn’t get home until 5:30 p.m. I then went over to sister Elizabeth’s since Ervin and Susan had dropped their five children off there. It was fun and exciting to let Kaitlyn, 7, Jennifer, 5, Isaiah, 5, Ryan, 4, and Curtis, 4, know they have a baby brother, Ervin Jay. They couldn’t wait to meet him.

Tim and Elizabeth took the five children and me back to Ervin and Susan’s place that night. I stayed there with the children and woke them up at 6 a.m. on Wednesday to get ready for school. Ryan was up most of the night worrying about where his parents were, so he did not get the best sleep. I kept him home but sent the other four. Ervin and Susan did not get home until 9 p.m. that night. Kaitlyn and Jennifer were the only ones who did not go to sleep, because they were super excited to meet Ervin Jay. They both got to hold him a little bit before they went to bed.

Thursday morning, Ervin helped me get the children ready for school. Getting five children ages 4–7 ready for school can be a hassle. There’s always one missing something.

Elizabeth dropped off a casserole on her way over to Mom’s. She brought a ranch potato casserole, corn, and garlic cheese bread. Allison and Andrea were with her. They all came in to meet baby Ervin.

Thursday night, Ervin’s dad and mom, his brother Glen, and Glen’s girlfriend stopped in to meet Ervin Jay. Ervin’s mom brought two homemade pizzas. I heated up Elizabeth’s casseroles along with the pizza for all of us for supper. The children were glad that Grandpa Yoders and Uncle Glen and his girlfriend came for supper.

Friday morning I only had to get Kaitlyn, Jennifer, and Isaiah ready for school. Ryan and Curtis don’t go on Fridays.

Dustin and Loretta brought supper. My parents also came. It was really enjoyable, and the children were excited that they came.

This morning my boyfriend Daniel and I washed all the laundry. It sure adds up fast. I had washed it all on Wednesday. I’m trying to wash clothes three times a week so it’s not so big each time. Ervin and Daniel hung the laundry on the wash lines for me while I prepared lunch. Sister Loretta and I made a breakfast casserole last night for this morning, so breakfast was easy.

All the children are down for a nap right now. They have been getting up extra early because they are excited about the new baby. Jennifer got out of bed way earlier than she normally does to hold baby Ervin. Susan has to set a timer for the children because they argue about who gets to hold him. Haha!

I want to sweep and mop yet, and clean the bathrooms, and laundry has to be off the lines yet. Kaithlyn and Jennifer will help me clean the bathrooms after their nap. The children will help get the laundry off the lines. They are pretty good at that. They are also good at putting their clothes away after I fold it for them.

Sometime before bedtime I need to bathe the children and wash their hair. Saturdays are always extra busy.

It is now Monday. Yesterday my parents and siblings, Tim and Elizabeth and children, Dustin and Loretta and boys, cousin Steven, and Daniel were all here. Dad grilled a turkey and Mom brought mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, dinner rolls, apple cake, and cookies. Elizabeth brought lettuce salad, and Loretta brought peaches and brownies.

I’m going to sign off on this. I have work that needs to be done. You all take care, and God bless.