When people buy the cheapest, cheap is all that’s made

As much as I like getting a great deal on things, I am also willing to pay more for a quality item, especially if it means that I won’t have to replace it as often. The trouble is that so few of them exist anymore.

As my resident family fix-it expert, my father has seen the decline in quality over the decades. He told me a story about a well pump at my grandma’s house, which was put in when the house was originally built in the 1950s. Grandma moved out of that house in 2015, and that same pump was still working fantastically, 60 years later.

Dad said: “The company that made that well pump made incredibly good products. But it went out of business because no one needed to replace the pumps. The company couldn’t stay in business when people only ever need to buy one of your products.

I went online to read more about that pump company. I don’t often cite website comments in my column, but this one so succinctly describes the continued degradation of quality products that it’s worth sharing here.

User “Valveman” at plumbing forum TerryLove.com writes, “Since every consumer now searches for the cheapest pump, cheaply built pumps are all that [are] available anymore. All pump companies must now compete on price, so quality takes a back seat.

“I could sell you a pump that would last 20-30 years for a thousand dollars. But I would go out of business because everyone is buying pumps that only cost 200 bucks. In that same 20-30 years they may have to buy 10 of those pumps. This is a couple thousand bucks more to the manufacturer, compared to just a thousand bucks if they had sold you a higher priced and higher quality pump.

There are some pumps that are still working after 50-70 years. But you won’t find one made like that anymore. Most of those companies were put out of business a long time ago when people started looking for the lowest price, instead of the highest quality.”

It’s worth noting that some companies are still making things the way they used to. After becoming completely dissatisfied with my high efficiency, front-load washing machine’s performance, I began heavily researching what to buy next. My front-loader never got clothes clean enough, yet it had numerous costly, computerized parts fail that I replaced in the short time that I owned it.

I found that one company was still building their washers and dryers in the United States the way they used to be made – commercial-grade with high-quality metal components and an estimated lifespan of 25 years.

I paid quite a bit more than I would have for a lesser-quality machine, but I’ve owned it for six years and have been thrilled with the quality and performance of the machine. It has no computerized components and is entirely mechanical, which will make it easier to fix if a part does break at some point.

Buying this machine felt like a small victory in the sea of planned obsolescence. I wanted to support the company for continuing to make quality products. Like other manufacturers, they offer a variety of models at different price ranges, but their “Classic” model of washing machines is made the same way it was many decades ago.

The higher price of these washing machines, compared to competitors’ models, does make this a pricier purchase. However, when the brand proudly advertises that these machines will last at least 25 years, I also considered how much money I would save if faced with purchasing multiple machines over that same timespan.