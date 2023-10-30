Lovina asks for help naming Midnight's colt

Yesterday, the mercury on our thermometer dipped down to 29 degrees. We had a good frost, but we don’t think it did any damage to my pepper plants. Still, we are going to pick what’s left on there and pull the plants. The weather forecast says we will get a few warmer days, with today being in the 70s. It’s time to take advantage of that and clear out the garden and garden beds. Another planting season down in history. We had a nice harvest, maybe not as good as other years, but we are thankful for every jar that was filled and everything that we could put in the freezer.

Before we know it, the snow will be flying, and it will be butchering meat season.

Friday night, our whole family gathered at daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s house for our monthly family night. Ervin and Susan brought the casserole, daughter Verena brought a taco salad, daughter Loretta and Dustin brought Cake Delight, and I took a tray full of snacks. Oh, and Tim’s furnished ice creams and drinks. This time, I filled it and took it to Elizabeth and Tim’s. They will fill it for the next family night and leave the basket tray there.

My good friend Ruth gave me this basket with an insert that has compartments for a meat and cheese tray, a fruit tray, or other options. This is our family night snack tray. I filled the compartments with summer sausage, cheese, cheeseball, crackers, veggies, and veggie dip, and then I filled two compartments with chocolates (all kinds of little candy bars). This was a little too attractive to my hungry little grandchildren. This grandma loves to spoil her grandchildren, but I know that too much candy isn’t good for them or their teeth, so I try to limit it. (I said try haha.)

We had a nice night together and played games. Joe and I took our horse, Midnight. She was all excited to run the six-and-a-half miles home to get back to her colt. Yes, we still haven’t given him a name, and he is four months old. Any ideas?

Son Benjamin named his two-year-old horse Star; she is the daughter of his horse Beauty. Star has a star on her head, so he named her that. Joe’s first horse was named Star as well. Our neighbor boy Phillip is training Star for Benjamin since he broke his leg. Joe didn’t think he had the time and energy to train her. Once Star is trained for the buggy, then they can take over.

Today, my daughters and I, sister Verena, Ervin’s mom and sisters-in-law will assist daughter Susan with canning applesauce. They have 10 bushels of apples waiting to be processed and into jars. With five growing children, it takes a lot. They all love applesauce, and it’s something easy to put in lunches as well.

Ervin’s mom is bringing sandwiches for lunch, and I am taking a vegetable soup. The rest will probably bring snacks or whatever they decide. We should get a lot done for Susan. She said they bought 10 yards of material, and Esther (Ervin’s mother) will take it home and sew the three little boys some new pants for her. This really helps Susan.

On Sunday, Joe and I were home alone, so daughter Loretta and Dustin told us to come for breakfast. They made a good breakfast, or rather brunch, of fried eggs and potatoes, bacon, sausage, cheese, and hot peppers. Then we ended up also having supper there. Supper was mashed potatoes, gravy, chicken roll-ups, coleslaw, tomatoes, and cheese. Another good meal. Daughter Verena and her special friend Daniel Ray joined us there. Denzel loves Daniel and ran for him when they arrived. We played games after supper. Verena came here for the night and is still here. She will go along to Susan’s today and then go home from there. God bless.