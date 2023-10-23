Lovina remembers her parents on their anniversary

It’s Oct. 17, and although my parents have both been gone for over 20 years, I still think of their anniversary date. They were married Oct. 17, 1957. Rest in peace, dear parents. You are still so greatly missed.

Tomorrow (Oct. 18) is son-in-law Tim’s birthday. He will be 35. Happy birthday, Tim! We wish you many more happy years.

Our house feels so much more comfortable since my husband Joe started the coal stove on Saturday. We had four tons of coal delivered, and we will probably need more than that later. When it turns real cold, we heat part of the pole barn where we keep our phone and battery packs for the solar. We also have a kitchen sink and a bathroom in there, so it keeps that from freezing as well. Hard coal sure went up in price but so does everything else. The cost of living is so unbelievable. God always provides it seems. Sometimes we forget all the many blessings he sends to us.

It has now been almost five weeks since son Benjamin broke his leg. He went to the doctor’s last week and had his 17 staples removed. The doctor told him four more weeks of no weight on that leg.

Benjamin is still receiving cards, and he looks forward to that. Thanks so much to everyone for the cards and gifts. This had been a hard time for Benjamin to not be able to go to work and not be as active as he usually is. May God grant him the patience and help him through this trial in life.

Daughter Loretta is here again today with 10-week-old Byron and 15-month-old Denzel. Byron weighs 10 pounds, 1 ounce now. He was 6 pounds, 7.8 ounces at birth. Byron is starting to coo and giggle. He likes to watch toys hanging from the swing too. You can see he’s getting older and is so much more alert. Of course, Denzel loves to pick on his little brother. Denzel is starting his terrible twos already. He loves finding everything he isn’t allowed to have. My cabinets are his favorite place, and if someone forgets to close the gate on the upstairs steps, he gets up there so fast.

On Thursday, daughter Susan and Ervin will be table waiters at Ervin’s first wife Sarah’s Aunt Carolyn’s wedding. Carolyn is a widow and is getting married to a widower. We wish them God’s many blessings as they join hands.

Church services were held in the pole barn at niece Emma and Menno’s on Sunday. Their lunch menu included homemade wheat and white bread, ham, cheese, peanut butter spread, pickles, red beets, hot pepper butter, butter, jelly, hot peppers, coffee, tea, and cookies.

We went back for supper, and barbequed chicken was on the menu with various other food. Joe and I took our horse Midnight but had to come back in the afternoon to let Midnight’s four-month-old colt nurse before we went back for supper. Midnight gets rowdy when she’s away from her colt for too long.

Tomorrow is our final cooking and baking day for my forthcoming cookbook (June 25, 2024) called The Cherished Table.

God bless.