Lovina and her family prepare for cold weather

This October week is bringing us cold, rainy weather. Today, the temperature was a high of 55 degrees and a low of 41 degrees. We have been burning our gas lights (propane) to help take the chill out of the house. Joe is getting the coal stove in the basement cleaned and ready for this winter’s use. We burn hard coal in the coal stove in the basement, and it has a jacket around it to help the heat come up through a floor vent. I dry all our laundry in the basement during the winter months. The coal stove heats all three stories of our house.

The leaves are starting to fall, and the colorful leaves are scenic.

On Oct. 8, son-in-law Dustin had his 29th birthday. Dustin, Loretta, and sons; Tim, Elizabeth, and four children; and Ervin, Susan, and five children came yesterday for an early supper. Joe and I were alone all day, so we enjoyed their company. We put chicken on the grill and had a casserole, steamed green beans, cheese, pickles, etc., and blackberry shortcake and ice cream for dessert.

Recently, we had a nice surprise visit from another Uncle and Aunt. My dad’s brother Amos and Gyneth drove the two hours to visit us. Amos is the youngest of the 13 siblings and is 76. My dad was the second oldest of the 13 and passed away 23 years ago at the age of 69. I have nothing but good memories of him. Gone but not forgotten!

Friday evening, Joe and I, sons Benjamin and Kevin, son Joseph and his special friend Grace, daughter Lovina and her special friend Daniel, daughter Loretta and Dustin with Denzel and Byron all took supper to my sister Verena. The menu included grilled banana poppers along with a casserole and various other goodies. It was a nice evening spent together, although weather-wise it was rainy.

Today, I did laundry and hung some on the lines outside and some on the porch. It dried between the showers we had.

Another church family brought supper over. This was once again so much appreciated.

Tomorrow, I will go with son Kevin to the dentist for his cleaning. Then on Wednesday, I will go with son Benjamin to his two-week check-up at the doctor. This will be his first check-up since the surgery on his leg. We are hoping that all is healing nicely and that he can go back to walking without crutches in four weeks or so (and also back to work).

He appreciates all the cards and gifts and wants to thank everyone. God bless you for your kindness.

One day last week, many assisted niece Emma as she prepared to host church services this Sunday: daughter Elizabeth, Allison and Andrea, daughter Susan, daughter Verena, daughter Loretta, Denzel and Byron, sisters Verena and Emma, niece Elizabeth, nephew Benjamin’s wife Crystal and me. The other nine children came after school. They were all excited to be able to get off the bus there.

It is now the next morning, and I am working on my cookbook until it’s time to leave with Kevin.

Daughter Loretta and sons came over around 6 a.m. Denzel, 15 months, is sleeping in the playpen and Byron, 9 weeks, is sleeping on Loretta in the recliner. It’s almost 7 a.m., and I’m enjoying a coffee. All is still quiet. Joe and son Joseph left before 5 a.m., and Benjamin, Lovina, and Kevin aren’t up yet. I decided it was a good, quiet morning to get some “brain work” done on the cookbook. It stays dark for quite longer and is dark earlier at night. It will be darker even earlier once we are off Daylight-Saving Time.

Try this cabbage and beef soup if you have late cabbage from your garden yet or just want a good soup on a cold autumn night.

God’s blessings to all.